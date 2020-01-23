Electroneum (ETN) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinBene. Electroneum has a market cap of $36.99 million and $138,747.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,969,041,821 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Liquid, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Bitbns, Cryptohub and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.