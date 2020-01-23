Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Eaton (NYSE:ETN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.56. 66,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,741. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.17. Eaton has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $99.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,044,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 387.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 16,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

