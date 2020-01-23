easyJet (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EZJ. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.23) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,395.52 ($18.36).

LON EZJ traded down GBX 53 ($0.70) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,474 ($19.39). The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,430.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,190.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 43.90 ($0.58) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. easyJet’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). In the last three months, insiders have bought 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

