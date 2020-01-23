Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

EGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $135.81. 167,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,478. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $97.31 and a 12 month high of $138.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.71. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.65). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,270,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 1,773.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

