East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Trading Up 7.4% After Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $51.88 and last traded at $50.93, approximately 2,056,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,318,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,461,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 420,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 17.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

