Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $24.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.52 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $145.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tracy A. Zepeda sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $103,617.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $30,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $289,618. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

