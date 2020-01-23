DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RWE (FRA:RWE)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RWE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) price objective on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.60 ($34.42).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €31.18 ($36.26) on Monday. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.07). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.38.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

