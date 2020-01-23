Dynamic Market Cap Hits $572,001.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Dynamic has a total market cap of $572,001.00 and approximately $1,742.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,383.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.60 or 0.01938511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.51 or 0.04011930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00667616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00738203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00105399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010737 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00028745 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00592579 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,876,982 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

