DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.78

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.78 and traded as high as $40.00. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 37,239 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on DXPE shares. BidaskClub downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $690.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.67.
In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth $8,671,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 30.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 19.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.
