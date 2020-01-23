DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.78

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.78 and traded as high as $40.00. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 37,239 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DXPE shares. BidaskClub downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $690.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.67.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $327.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth $8,671,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 30.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 19.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.