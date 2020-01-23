Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.00

Shares of Dotdigital Group plc (LON:DOTD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 574810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.51).

DOTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.04 million and a P/E ratio of 40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

