Discover Financial Services Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Discover Financial Services has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $9.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $84.90 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $64.86 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.