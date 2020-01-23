DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSCSY traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 817. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.19. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $49.76.

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $327.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.70 million. DISCO CORP/ADR had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that DISCO CORP/ADR will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

