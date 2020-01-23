Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $18.84

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.23, but opened at $18.84. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 5,406,378 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0639 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $2,646,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 82,065 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.