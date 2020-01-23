Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 336.09 ($4.42).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 336.55 ($4.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 316.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 304.18. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

