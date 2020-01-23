Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,725 at Berenberg Bank

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DPLM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diploma to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,605 ($21.11) to GBX 1,775 ($23.35) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diploma to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Diploma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,629.38 ($21.43).

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 1,947.16 ($25.61) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 1,246 ($16.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,095.42 ($27.56). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,978.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,693.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 64.30 ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 63.40 ($0.83) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diploma will post 6497.0004788 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 20.50 ($0.27) dividend. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson bought 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,941 ($25.53) per share, for a total transaction of £158,637.93 ($208,679.20).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

