DigitalBits (XDB) Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $66,302.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.38 or 0.01187889 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034844 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000805 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,331,118 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

