Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit (CVE:DWS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Inc (CVE:DWS) dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, approximately 55,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 75,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Company Profile (CVE:DWS)

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, EastDell Estates, Lakeview Cellars, Dan Aykroyd, Fresh, McMichael Collection, Benchmark, and Seasons brand names.

