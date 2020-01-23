DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.77

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.77 and traded as high as $37.87. DEUTSCHE POST A/S shares last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 76,007 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $17.29 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

