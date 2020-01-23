Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.40 ($151.63) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Boerse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €141.43 ($164.45).

Shares of DB1 stock traded down €2.50 ($2.91) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €148.05 ($172.15). 453,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Boerse has a 12-month low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a 12-month high of €146.50 ($170.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €141.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €136.34.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

