Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €9.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LEO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.09) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.80 ($9.07) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.60 ($13.48).

ETR:LEO opened at €9.62 ($11.19) on Monday. Leoni has a one year low of €8.08 ($9.39) and a one year high of €34.70 ($40.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $312.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.41.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

