Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) Trading 1% Higher

Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ:DXR) rose 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65, approximately 234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daxor in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.57.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

