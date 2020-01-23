Davis R M Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,490 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,311,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $560,158,000 after buying an additional 338,049 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,691,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $455,187,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,351,000 after buying an additional 1,780,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

UNP traded up $6.52 on Thursday, reaching $187.45. The stock had a trading volume of 415,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,300. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $185.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.94 and a 200-day moving average of $171.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.09). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.