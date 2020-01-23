Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,380 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $47,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 59 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.29.

NYSE:MTD traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $831.13. The stock had a trading volume of 63,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $793.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $736.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.07 and a twelve month high of $873.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.06. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.12 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.60, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,997,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total value of $1,920,003.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,772,284 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

