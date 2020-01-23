Davis R M Inc. Reduces Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 22,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $304,419.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,395 shares in the company, valued at $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,470 shares of company stock worth $8,452,986. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.92.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.43. The company had a trading volume of 33,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,033. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.96 and its 200 day moving average is $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $207.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.