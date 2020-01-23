Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 343.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,470,000 after purchasing an additional 487,907 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $276,237,000 after purchasing an additional 209,544 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 512,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $312.83. The company had a trading volume of 72,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $313.56. The firm has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.86.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

