Davis R M Inc. Has $5.89 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,719,000 after purchasing an additional 560,098 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,251,000 after acquiring an additional 311,401 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 307,541 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,875,000 after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,548,000 after acquiring an additional 102,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $184.06. 48,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.10. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.79 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

