Davis R M Inc. Has $23.88 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,207 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $23,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $843,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.00. 13,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $106.23. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $365.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.