Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,528. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $70.56. 134,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,307. The firm has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

