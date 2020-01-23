Davis R M Inc. Cuts Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,166,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 432.6% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.51. 77,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,439. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $147.44 and a twelve month high of $213.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

