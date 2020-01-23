DaTa eXchange Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $6,907.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00036675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.52 or 0.05433692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026494 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00032568 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00128272 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011754 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

