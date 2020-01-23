Daniel P. Cronin Sells 2,300 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Stock

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $36,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE SCD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.61. 435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $16.12.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
