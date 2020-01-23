Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $283.41

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.41 and traded as high as $287.40. Daily Journal shares last traded at $287.40, with a volume of 1,925 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $396.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 6.94.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 51.83%.

In other news, Director John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $58,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,284 shares of company stock valued at $366,394 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 120.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

About Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

