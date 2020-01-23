DAEX (DAX) Market Cap Reaches $919,433.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, DAEX has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a market capitalization of $919,433.00 and $300,908.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

