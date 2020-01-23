Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. offers saltwater disposal and other water and environmental services to U.S. onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies primarily in North Dakota and west Texas. The Company operates in two segments: Water and Environmental Services and Pipeline Inspection and Integrity Services. It also provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of Cypress Energy Partners stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,900. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Cypress Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $106.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 143.59% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) by 242.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Cypress Energy Partners worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

