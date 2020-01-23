CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 251,049 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $4,100,000. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,173 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

CVS traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 627,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,835. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

