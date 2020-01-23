Cryptaur (CPT) Price Hits $0.0001

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $2,695.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.95 or 0.05482469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026739 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033680 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128043 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Cryptaur is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,068,727,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

