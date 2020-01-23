Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cronos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Cronos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,453,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,098,971. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 3.20. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 4,086.41% and a return on equity of 31.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,068,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966,024 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 335,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 675,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 633,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 553,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 345,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 294,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 213,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

