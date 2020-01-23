Critical Analysis: Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) vs. InPlay Oil (NYSE:IPOOF)

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cimarex Energy and InPlay Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy 21.13% 13.02% 6.70% InPlay Oil -22.83% -8.72% -4.85%

97.8% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cimarex Energy and InPlay Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy $2.34 billion 2.11 $791.85 million $7.40 6.54 InPlay Oil $58.96 million 0.57 -$6.63 million N/A N/A

Cimarex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than InPlay Oil.

Risk & Volatility

Cimarex Energy has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cimarex Energy and InPlay Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy 1 9 10 0 2.45 InPlay Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus price target of $66.13, indicating a potential upside of 36.68%. Given Cimarex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than InPlay Oil.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats InPlay Oil on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned interests in 2,902 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About InPlay Oil

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

