Credits (CS) One Day Volume Tops $431,930.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Credits has a total market cap of $11.26 million and approximately $431,930.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin and LBank. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Tidex, Kucoin, LBank, Gate.io, COSS, Mercatox and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

