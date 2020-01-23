Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Bernstein Bank

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bernstein Bank to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Bernstein Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.94% from the stock’s previous close.

CTVA has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

CTVA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 691,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,637. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins purchased 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Insiders have acquired 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $105,930,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $735,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

