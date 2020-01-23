Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of exceed $2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of exceed $1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Corelogic also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to 2.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corelogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Corelogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 target price on Corelogic and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35. Corelogic has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 114.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $458.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.49 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corelogic will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

In other Corelogic news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,889.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $329,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares in the company, valued at $13,685,069.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $663,505 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

