Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Updates FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) issued an update on its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Corelogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corelogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corelogic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Shares of CLGX stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 583,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,693. Corelogic has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 115.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $458.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corelogic will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,516,889.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikrant Raina purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.97 per share, with a total value of $99,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at $455,018.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $663,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.