Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Director John Gianni Kovacevic Sells 725,000 Shares

Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Director John Gianni Kovacevic sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$39,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,910,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$985,061.

John Gianni Kovacevic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, John Gianni Kovacevic sold 825,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$45,375.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, John Gianni Kovacevic bought 50,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$2,250.00.

On Monday, November 4th, John Gianni Kovacevic bought 50,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$2,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, John Gianni Kovacevic bought 100,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$4,500.00.

Copperbank Resources Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

