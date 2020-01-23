Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Continental Resources stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $52.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039. 77.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Continental Resources by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 31,674 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 407,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,990,000 after buying an additional 37,447 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

