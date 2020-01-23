Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.05 Million

Analysts expect that Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce $177.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the lowest is $172.10 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $154.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $851.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $847.00 million to $854.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $904.11 million, with estimates ranging from $894.00 million to $914.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.47 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ ROAD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 276,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,236,083.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

