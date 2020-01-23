Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Trading Down 18.9%

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) was down 18.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.34, approximately 824 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Conrad Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.45 million for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

About Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD)

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

