Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.57

Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $2.83. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 1,486 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $120.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Get Concord Medical Services alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concord Medical Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of Concord Medical Services worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.