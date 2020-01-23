Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) PT Raised to $99.00 at KeyCorp

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.65.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $86.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 81.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 28.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

