Comstock Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,670 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,298% compared to the average volume of 191 call options.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 233.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 41.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 8.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Seaport Global Securities cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

