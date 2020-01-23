COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $26.87.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

